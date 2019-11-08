Burnet County Veterans Memorial dedication is Monday

The group of 10 granite markers catches drivers’ attention as they travel Texas 29 through Bertram.

These aren’t just any pieces of granite. Etched upon eight of them are the names of Burnet County veterans and service members. Another one pays tribute to the Challenger shuttle crew, who died January 28, 1986.

The Burnet County Veterans Memorial started from the work and dedication of the Bertram Development Co. and the Bertram American Legion Post 607. The goal is to gather the names of all Burnet County veterans who have served since World War I and current service members and inscribe them on one of the monuments.

On Monday, November 11, organizers are hosting a dedication of the Burnet County Veterans Memorial starting at 1 p.m.

Everyone is welcome to this special event.

The memorial is located in Bertram on Texas 29 between the Bertram Railroad Depot and East Street.

Lane Shipp of the Bertram American Legion Post and one of the people behind the memorial is serving as master of ceremonies.

The event features a full slate of people and honorees, including recognition of Gold Star Families, those who lost a family member in conflict. U.S. Marine Corps veteran John Baldez along with Carolyn Smith and Fidelia Salinas will pay tribute to prisoners of war and those missing in action with a wreath-laying ceremony.

Marine Corps veteran Adam Warden will share remarks about what the memorial means to the city of Bertram followed by Burnet County Judge James Oakley with his thoughts on what it means to the county.

The keynote speaker is retired U.S. Air Force Col. Ernest Oertli.

Along with speakers, the event features music from the Burnet High School wind ensemble, Bertram Elementary School students, and the Hill Country Blenders barbershop chorus.

