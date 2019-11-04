Steve Lilley new postmaster at Marble Falls Post Office

SENIOR WRITER SUZANNE FREEMAN

A new postmaster has arrived at the Marble Falls Post Office. Steve Lilley, who took over October 28, will soon be moving to the area with his family from Salado, where he served as postmaster of the Belton Post Office.

“I’m happy to be here,” Lilley said. “I have always liked this area with its lakes. It’s a beautiful area.”

A longtime Central Texas resident, Lilley became familiar with the Highland Lakes as an avid fisherman. Now the father of four, ages 5 months to 14 years, he and his wife, who works at the Lago Vista post office, are looking forward to the move.

Lilley began working for the U.S. Postal Service directly following his stint in the Marine Corps. He served as an airplane mechanic and was a sergeant when he stepped down from active duty in 2001.

“The history of the post office’s influence on this country is a lot like the military’s,” he said. “I take a lot of pride in working for the post office, just like I did serving in the Marine Corps. Both have played essential roles in our nation’s history.”

He began his postal service career as a city carrier in Austin. He then was a carrier in Round Rock. He served as Officer in Charge in Georgetown before moving into the Belton Post Office as postmaster.

The biggest issue facing the Marble Falls PostOffice, Lilley said after his first week on the job, is incorporating routes into new developments quickly and efficiently.

“The hardest part when any new subdivision goes in is getting the mail flowing and going conveniently,” he said. “It takes good communications with everyone involved.”

His focus will be getting the mail delivered on time and maintaining the community’s connection with the post office, he continued.

“Helping the customers and making them happy is our main goal,” Lilley said. “The employees are excellent, I can already tell. I look forward to working with them and with the community.”

