Injury keeps Burnet’s Hudson Bennett from state meet

STAFF WRITER JENNIFER FIERRO

Burnet High School freshman Hudson Bennett will not be running at the Class 4A state cross country meet November 8 because of an injury.

In a statement, head coach Roy Kiser said Bennett suffered a mild avulsion fracture — when the hamstring tears away from the hip bone — during his win at the Class 4A Region IV meet October 28.

Kiser noted that Bennett “has diligently treated his injury in hopes of competing this weekend. But after (the November 4) follow-up visit, the physician has confirmed that it is in Hudson’s best interest to avoid further injury and pull out of the competition.

“Knowing the amount of pain Hudson is in, it amazes me that he not only finished the regional race, but that he won it,” Kiser continued.

Bennett has met all expectations placed before him this season.

He is the Burnet Middle School eighth-grade record holder in the 2,400 meters with a time of 7 minutes 47 seconds. On the varsity level, he won the Florence Invitational on August 24 in a course record-breaking time of 16:56.49. He is the reigning District 27-4A champion and has won all races he has entered except one this season.

Kiser noted that Bennett’s pain endurance exemplifies the kind of champion he is.

“This is an impressive level of toughness, but he is understandably disappointed that he won’t be able to finish the season at the state meet,” the coach said. “Please seek him out and let him know how much you appreciate his hard work, toughness, and dedication this season.”

