Sunrise Beach Village man dies in Llano County Jail custody

A 41-year-old Sunrise Beach Village man died while in the custody of the Llano County Jail on October 29.

According to the Llano County Sheriff’s Office, jail staff discovered Benjamin Braden Hoffman unresponsive at about 12:25 p.m. Tuesday. The jail staff immediately began CPR and called for emergency medical services.

LCSO staff and EMS personnel performed CPR on the man for about 40 minutes before he was pronounced dead.

Hoffman had turned himself in October 28 on a probation violation warrant.

A Llano County justice of the peace ordered an autopsy. The Texas Rangers are investigating the death.

