Possible freeze overnight into Halloween; sunny weekend

The Highland Lakes could see its lowest temperatures since last winter as well as the first freeze of the season this week.

The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for Blanco, Burnet, and Llano counties overnight October 30-31.

Temperatures on Wednesday will likely peak in the upper 40s across the Highland Lakes before dropping to 30 degrees during the night. Wet conditions and wind, with gusts up to 20 mph, will make it feel even colder Wednesday.

Some Hill Country residents could wake up on Halloween with temperatures in the upper 20s.

However, the clouds and wet weather should move out Thursday, giving way to sunny skies. The high on Halloween will probably creep into the lower 50s, according to the National Weather Service.

As the kids hit the streets for trick-or-treating on Halloween, the temperatures will drop into the 40s and continue downward overnight. The winds, however, should taper off by the time the ghouls and ghosts go door to door.

The Highland Lakes again could experience a freeze from Thursday night into Friday morning. But sunny skies on Friday will bring temperatures in the upper 50s.

The weekend forecast is mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Nighttime temperatures should hover in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

