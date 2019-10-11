Burnet football coach speaker at Inspirational Luncheon

STAFF WRITER JENNIFER FIERRO

When Tim Denton thought about the ideal speaker for the first Inspirational Luncheon, motivation was on his mind.

And who better to speak on that than someone who motivates people every day in his job as the Burnet High School Head football coach: Jerod Rye.

Rye will be the guest at the Inspirational Luncheon, which is noon-1 p.m. Tuesday, October 15, at the Vanderveer Street Church of Christ, 102 Vanderveer in Burnet. Admission is free, but reservations are needed. Email YMCA of the Highland Lakes at Galloway-Hammond Executive Director Jennifer Kenson at jkenson@ymcagwc.org by 4 p.m. Monday, October 14.

Denton, who serves on the YMCA Board of Directors, has known Rye since the coach was on former Bob Shipley’s Bulldogs football staff in the early 2000s. The Rye and Denton families have formed a friendship. Denton said he has watched Rye strive to be the best husband, father, and educator he can be.

“We’ve watched Jerod and (wife) Stephanie be good parents,” Denton said. “He and I have a personal friendship. I applaud his character and integrity. Jerod’s passion and excitement is one of the things that’s infectious.”

Rye wasn’t given a topic to cover but said he’ll speak on what makes a great team.

Also during the event, YMCA personnel will talk about the benefits of joining the Burnet facility, which is located at 1601 S. Water St.

“The YMCA is a great organization for young and old,” Denton said.

