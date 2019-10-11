Marble Falls loses district road game to Brenham, 41-13

STAFF WRITER JENNIFER FIERRO

The Marble Falls High School football team lost a 41-13 district road game to Brenham on October 11; however, Mustangs head coach Brian Herman saw positive elements from his team. He noted opposing coaches are complimentary, adding they see areas of concern when they are preparing to face the Mustangs’ slot-T offense.

“Two weeks in a row, things are starting to make sense to them,” he said. “They’re starting to develop the right attitude. They’re fighting the good fight.”

The Cubs (5-1, 3-0 District 13-5A Division II) took the lead from the start, marching 73 yards to paydirt highlighted by a 9-yard touchdown pass to senior tight end Lonnie Brown from senior quarterback Garrison Weiss for a 7-0 lead in the first quarter.

After a Mustang punt, Brenham added another touchdown. This one was on a 4-yard run by senior running back Daylonn McCowan for a 14-0 lead with a minute left in the opening period.

Marble Falls answered on its next possession when senior fullback Gabriel Barker plunged into the end zone from 1 yard out to trim the deficit to 14-7 with 9:32 left in the half.

Brenham got the touchdown right back when Weiss weaved his way into the end zone from 9 yards out for a 21-7 advantage midway through the second quarter.

The Mustangs turned the ball over on downs when a fake punt failed.

The Cubs used the short field to score on their last possession of the half when sophomore running back Javon Dixon sped to the end zone from 19 yards out for a 28-7 lead at halftime.

“We took some gambles in the first half that cost us,” Herman said. “I told our kids at halftime that I took chances because I believe in us.”

Dixon picked up in the third quarter where he left off in the second: with a touchdown. This one came from 13 yards out for a 35-7 lead with 1:21 left in the quarter.

Brenham added to its lead when senior quarterback Alldyn Schroeder hit senior receiver Jackson Mueller for a 61-yard touchdown for a 41-7 advantage.

Barker found the end zone again from 9 yards out. The two-point run failed, so Brenham led 41-13 with 2:53 left in the contest.

Herman said Brenham’s speed was a challenge for the Mustangs because the Cubs had it in virtually every skill position.

Marble Falls had sacks by senior outside linebacker Kaleb Alexander, junior defensive lineman Gabe Perez, and other plays that were negative yards by the Cubs, which illustrates the Mustangs are understanding their roles in the scheme.

“It’s really truly becoming a team effort,” Herman said. “Everyone truly has to do their jobs. When you don’t have a dominant individual who can disrupt, everyone has to be perfect or you’ll get exposed.”

Weiss completed eight of 11 passes for 195 yards and a touchdown. Dixon had eight carries for 66 yards and two touchdowns. Mueller finished with five catches for 148 yards and a touchdown.

Barker had 10 rushes for 56 yards and two touchdowns. Sophomore quarterback Jake Becker completed five of 15 passes for 93 yards and had 12 carries for 77 yards, including four carries on third or fourth down for 33 yards that extended drives.

“He’s a gamer,” Herman said. “He’s a competitor. He wants the opportunity. He’s super willing to take everything on his shoulders.”

Marble Falls will welcome Bastrop High at 7 p.m. Friday, October 18, at Mustang Stadium, 2101 Mustang Drive. It’s Max Copeland Night, when the Mustangs will raise money for a scholarship fund to honor the late First Baptist Church of Marble Falls pastor.

jfierro@thepicayune.com