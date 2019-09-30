Blue Bonnet Cafe hosts fish fry for Marble Falls Area EMS

From Staff Reports

Twice a year, the staff and crew of the Blue Bonnet Cafe shut down their regular menu for nothing but catfish. The hook, is that it’s done for a good cause — to raise money for the Marble Falls Area EMS. The fall edition of the EMS Fish Fry is 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, October 2, at the restaurant, 211 U.S. 281 in Marble Falls. The proceeds will be used for personnel training as well as other EMS needs.

For $10, each full plate comes with catfish, coleslaw, hush puppies, fries, and iced tea. Children 5 and under are $5.

People can dine in or take out. For take out orders, call ahead at 830-693-2444.

Along with the catfish, the event is a great opportunity to meet some of the Marble Falls EMS staff and crew, as well as other first responders. Many area public servants also show up for the event, even jumping in to bus tables or help out where needed.

The Blue Bonnet Cafe hosts a second fish fry in the spring, usually in the first week of March.

