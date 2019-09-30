Blue Bonnet Cafe hosts fish fry for Marble Falls Area EMS

Posted on 30 September 2019. | By: Suzanne Freeman

Blue Bonnet Cafe hosts fish fry for Marble Falls Area EMS

The Marble Falls Area EMS Fish Fry hosted by the Blue Bonnet Cafe is Wednesday, October 2 from 4-8 p.m. at the eatery, 211 U.S. 281 in Marble Falls. The semiannual fish fry raises funds for the Marble Falls Area EMS, Inc. which provides emergency medical services to a wide swath of southern Burnet County as well as parts of Llano County. People can dine in, or take out. For take out orders, call 830-693-2444. File photo

From Staff Reports

Twice a year, the staff and crew of the Blue Bonnet Cafe shut down their regular menu for nothing but catfish. The hook, is that it’s done for a good cause — to raise money for the Marble Falls Area EMS. The fall edition of the EMS Fish Fry is 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, October 2, at the restaurant, 211 U.S. 281 in Marble Falls. The proceeds will be used for personnel training as well as other EMS needs.

For $10, each full plate comes with catfish, coleslaw, hush puppies, fries, and iced tea. Children 5 and under are $5.

People can dine in or take out. For take out orders, call ahead at 830-693-2444.

Along with the catfish, the event is a great opportunity to meet some of the Marble Falls EMS staff and crew, as well as other first responders. Many area public servants also show up for the event, even jumping in to bus tables or help out where needed.

The Blue Bonnet Cafe hosts a second fish fry in the spring, usually in the first week of March.

editor@thepicayune.com


Leave a Reply

 

Sign Up for The Daily news email

Receive Breaking news and the bestof DailyTrib.com Direct to your inbox