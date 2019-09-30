U.S. Rep. Conaway Town Hall Postponed

Editor’s Note: According to Congressman Conaway’s office, the October 4 Llano Town Hall meeting has been POSTPONED due to a recently called intelligence committee meeting.

U.S. Rep. Mike Conaway is making a swing through the Highland Lakes with a town hall meeting on Friday, October 4. Conaway (R-Midland) represents the 11th Congressional District of Texas, and is serving his eighth term. He’ll be holding a town hall meeting 1-2 p.m. Friday at the Llano Public Library, 102 E. Haynie Street in Llano.

The congressman is the ranking member of the House Committee on Agriculture and also serves on the House Armed Services Committee and the Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence.

The iIntelligence committee, chaired by Adam Schiff (D-California), is one of three House committees that have launched investigations into President Donald Trump and his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani. Investigations could lead to impeachment charges against the president related to allegations he pressured the Ukraine government to open an investigation into former vice president Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden. The younger Biden served on the board of one of that country’s largest natural gas companies when his father was Vice President. The investigations stem from a whistleblower complaint alleging the president made such requests during a summer phone call with the Ukrainian president.

In July, Conway announced that he would not seek re-election in 2020. Instead, he said in a statement, that after his wife Suzanne and their family have made a number of sacrifices for him to serve in Congress, it was time for “me to put Suzanne, my children, and my grandchildren first.”

Conaway (Midland, San Angelo) is one of six U.S. Representatives from Texas who have so far announced they would not be seeking reelection. All are Republicans. Joining him are Bill Flores, 17th District (Waco); Kenny Marchant, 24th District (Denton), Will Hurd, 23rd District (West Texas), and Pete Olson, 22nd District (Fort Bend and portions of Harris County). The latest was announced September 30: U.S. Rep. Mac Thornberry, 13th District (Texas Panhandle).

