RJ Richey program needs volunteers for reading time

STAFF WRITER JENNIFER FIERRO

His Hands Ministry and R.J. Richey Elementary School are teaming up to offer a weekly reading and mentoring program for students, but they need you.

The program partners adult volunteers with students. The only skills required are the ability to read and a desire to spend time inspiring students, according to a media release about the program.

Volunteers can read or eat lunch with a student. All that’s asked of the volunteers is they commit to meeting with their student for 30 minutes at the same time and day each week through the school year.

His Hands Ministry, which also provides clothing to students in need, is a division of Weakday Ministries, founded by the Rev. Donna Shaw.

Shaw said the students develop a friendship with the mentor and looks forward to spending that 30 minutes together.

Shaw said Weakday Ministries and R.J. Richey administrators launched the mentoring program because they saw the importance of it this year.

“It was a definite need in the school,” Shaw said. “The time is now.”

The goal is to have 50 volunteers in the first year, though organizers are hoping for more because of the number of students who could benefit from having one, Shaw said. It isn’t limited to adults who live within the Burnet Consolidated Independent School District, she added.

Mentors must agree to a background check and a training session.

“This can greatly impact a child’s life,” Shaw said. “We could be a blessing to these children. It’ll greatly impact them the rest of the school year.”

Those interested in knowing more may contact Weakday Ministries at weakdayoffice@gmail.com or 512-588-9479.

