Dove Award-winning comedian headlines Celebrate Life

EDITOR DANIEL CLIFTON

The Highland Lakes Pregnancy Resource Center provides all its services and baby items at no cost to the moms and dads who need its help. The center relies on support from the community to help in its mission of breaking the cycle of poverty and unintended pregnancies.

Those are big visions, but center President Stennis Shotts said they are important ones.

“Most of the young women who are pregnant and come to the center, they’re part of a cycle,” Shotts explained.

Many of their mothers had them when they were young, often unwed, he added, and it sometimes goes back to their grandmothers.

“It’s generational,” he said. “We’re trying to break that cycle.”

Poverty often plays a role in unintended pregnancies as well as causes other issues.

But thwarting both and preventing abortions takes a lot of work and funding. To help financially, the Highland Lakes Pregnancy Resource Center is holding its annual Celebrate Life fundraiser on Tuesday, September 10, starting at 6:30 p.m. at Hill Country Fellowship, 200 Houston Clinton Drive in Burnet. There’s no charge, but donations are appreciated.

The evening features hors d’oeuvres and performances by The Watchmen and 2017 Gospel Music Association Dove Award-winning comedian Mike Williams.

The Watchmen are a quartet gospel band from Packsaddle Fellowship Church in Kingsland. They’ll perform at 7:15 p.m.

Then, Williams takes the stage.

“He’s an incredible comedian,” Shotts said.

Williams uses humor to spread a message of hope and empowerment. It’s something he not only “preaches” but lives. Williams and his wife, Terica, started Cups of Cold Water Project, a mission in the Dominican Republic. It grew into The Crossover CUPS Mission and focuses on ending the cycle of poverty and exploitation of children in the Dominican Republic. Williams’ comedy shows support it.

Shotts said the Highland Lakes Pregnancy Resource Center, its staff, and volunteers stand in the gap for unborn child and demonstrate the unconditional love of Christ toward the women and men who come through the doors.

“We’re not beating them over the head with the Gospel or scripture,” he said. “We just love on them, right where they’re at.”

The center also empowers and educates new moms and dads on the many facets of parenthood, working with them one on one to come up with a program or class that fits their needs.

Those who attend these programs and classes can earn “Mom Money” or “Dad Dollars” to spend in the center’s baby boutique, where they’ll find baby necessities with the exception of food.

All of this is supported by the community through fundraisers, donations, and similar efforts.

The center staff and board also have a vision for the future, having added programs such as “Essentials,” which teaches middle school and high school students what a true relationship is and empowers them to make good choices in that area.

“We love to get in front of the problem,” said Shotts, referring to how bad relationships can lead to unintended pregnancies and either start or continue the cycle.

Go to the Highland Lakes Pregnancy Resource’s website for more information on the facility and its services. It has two locations: 300 Avenue N in Marble Falls and 226 Nob Hill in Kingsland.

RSVP for the Celebrate Life fundraiser by contacting director.hlprc@gmail.com or 325-388-0354.

“You don’t have to pay anything (to get in). Just come out, enjoy a great evening with a lot of laughter,” Shotts said. “All we ask is you be as generous as you can with donations.”

daniel@thepicayune.com