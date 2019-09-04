Marble Falls Post Office hosting Passport Fair on Saturday

If you’re considering an international trip in the next couple of years, and you don’t have a passport, or maybe you need to update your current one, then head to the Marble Falls Post Office on Saturday, September 7.

The U.S. Postal Service is hosting a Passport Fair from 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at the city’s main post office, 1212 U.S. 281.

Many people can’t make it to the post office during regular business hours, so the USPS is offering this opportunity for them.

Appointments are not necessary during the Passport Fair, but people are encouraged to show up early as applicants will be served on a first-come, first-served basis until the applicant maximum capacity has been reached.

To obtain a passport, applicants must bring:

• proper proof of American citizenship. This must be either a certified birth certificate issued by the city, county, or state; a naturalization certificate (a hospital-issued birth certificate alone is not acceptable); a consular report of birth abroad; a certificate of citizenship; or a previous U.S. passport.

• a clear photocopy of their proof of American citizenship to be presented at the time of passport acceptance. If the document is two-sided, then a photocopy of the front and back of the document must be provided.

• proof of identity. This must be either a previous U.S. passport or a passport card; a certificate of naturalization with identifiable photo attached; a valid driver’s license (not a temporary or learner’s permit); an official U.S. military or military dependent identification card; a government employee identification card (federal, state, municipal, county); or a current valid foreign passport.

• a recent color passport photo 2 inches by 2 inches in size. The Post Office Passport Office can take one of you for $15.

All applicants, including minors, must apply in person. Minors under the age of 16 must appear with both parents. If one parent is not available, notarized authorization from the absent parent is required.

Each passport for an adult must be accompanied by a check or money order for $110 made payable to the U.S. Department of State and a $35 execution fee made payable to the Postmaster. Fees for children under 16 are $80 and $35.

There are additional fees for expediting the process and delivery.

To save time during the fair, people can download the application online. You can get more information at that website or the U.S. Department of State’s travel site.

