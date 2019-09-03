Toddler and 76-year-old man killed in US 281 collision

A 17-month-old girl and a 76-year-old man died September 1 after the vehicles in which they were traveling crashed on U.S. 281 in Round Mountain.

Emergency crews responded to the collision at about 5:20 p.m. that day.

According to a Texas Department of Public Safety report, a 2017 Honda CRV driven by 76-year-old Stephen Kent Neil was traveling south on the highway when it went through standing water and hydroplaned. It had been raining around the time of the crash. The CRV crossed into northbound traffic and struck a 2012 Ford Explorer driven by 41-year-old Kirk Evan Strickley. Also in the SUV were 36-year-old Mary Nicole Powers and 17-month-old Emily Rose Strickley.

Neil and Emily Rose Strickley died at the scene.

According to the DPS report, the young girl was buckled in the center of the second-row seat of the SUV in a forward-facing child seat.

Neil was from Dripping Springs, according to the report. Emily Rose Strickley and her parents, Kirk Evan Strickley and Mary Nicole Powers, are from Marble Falls, according to a GoFundMe page.

Kirk Evan Strickley and Powers were transported to St. David’s South Austin Medical Center, where they were treated and released, according to the DPS report.

Family members have set up a GoFundMe account for Powers and Strickley to help with Emily’s funeral expenses. According to the GoFundMe page, her parents are currently unable to work due to injuries they sustained in the collision.

