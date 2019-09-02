Wimberley explodes in second half to beat Burnet 42-6

EDITOR DANIEL CLIFTON

The Wimberley Texans, on the legs and arm of quarterback Cooper McCollum, exploded for 26 points in the second half August 30 against the Burnet Bulldogs for a 42-6 win.

The Bulldogs (0-1) kept things close the first half, only trailing 16-0 at the intermission. Burnet looked like they might cut that lead late in the second quarter when quarterback Matthew Tippie and running back Marcus Escamilla pushed the Bulldogs deep into Texan territory.

The drive started on the Wimberley 38-yard line, Escamilla had a powerful 12-yard run for a first down. Then, Tippie connected with Blaine Burkhalter for a 12-yard completion.

Two plays later, Escamilla rambled for 20 more yards, and it looked as if the Bulldogs offense found its spark.

Burnet pushed its way to the Wimberley 9-yard line with about 3 minutes left in the half. Facing a fourth-and-4 situation, Burnet went for it but just couldn’t get the yards for a first down or the end zone.

Then, McCollum showed why he’s such a threat to defenses. The Texans wasted little time getting into the end zone. McCollum broke away for a 30-yard run to give Wimberley a 22-0 lead.

On the Texans’ next possession, McCollum connected with Juan Olmedo for a 45-yard touchdown and a 29-0 lead.

Burnet got on the board late in the third quarter. The Bulldogs took advantage of an interception and a short field. They pushed their way down to the Texans’ 6-yard line, where Escamilla put his legs to work and scored. The point-after attempt was blocked, and Wimberley led, 29-6.

The Texans, however, added two more touchdowns in the fourth quarter, including a 19-yard rushing one by McCollum. The Texans quarterback accounted for three rushing touchdowns. Wimberley’s final touchdown was a Jake Milam 10-yard run.

Burnet returns home Friday, September 6, when they host the Marble Falls Mustangs for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff. If you can’t make the game, catch it on KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune or stream it at KBEYFM.com starting with the “Highland Lakes Coaches Roundup” at 6:30 p.m.

