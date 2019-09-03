Faith Academy shuts out Castle Hills Christian School 52-0

STAFF WRITER JENNIFER FIERRO

Faith Academy of Marble Falls head coach Stephen Shipley and the Flames got the new season off to a strong start when the Flames beat Castle Hills Christian School 52-0 on August 30 in San Antonio.

The Flames (1-0) only needed the first half to do it as the contest ended at halftime on a scoring, giving Shipley a victory in his debut as a six-man head football coach.

Faith players executed the spread offense to perfection with four rushing touchdowns and a punt return for a touchdown by senior Colby Offutt, a rushing touchdown by junior Maison Thornley, and two touchdown receptions by junior Case Coleman. Junior quarterback Grayson Poage and senior quarterback Travis Hughes each threw a touchdown pass.

“The good thing is getting the ball in the playmakers’ hands,” Shipley said. “They did a good job of making things happen at the line of scrimmage.”

He also commended the Flames defense for keeping Castle Hills out of the end zone. The Flames had a fumble recovery, an interception, and numerous fourth-down stops.

“To have a shutout in six-man football is big,” the coach said. “They came through and made some big plays. They knocked down some balls and made plays behind the line of scrimmage.”

Shipley also noted that film revealed areas where the Flames can get better. He said his players had some Friday night jitters at the beginning of the contest before they settled into a nice offensive rhythm.

“We had trouble remembering how to line up where, nerves of forgetting what to do,” he said. “We have some things we need to clean up.”

Faith hosts Cedar Park Summit on Friday, September 6, at Britton Field on the Faith campus, 3151 RR 1431 East. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m.

