School districts set budgets and tax rates for 2019-20

School boards in the Highland Lakes have met and set their 2019-20 budgets and tax rates. The good news: The three public school districts managed to cut their tax rates compared to last year’s.

Texas House Bill 3, which passed earlier this year, helped provide property tax relief. The state earmarked about $5 billion for statewide property tax relief and upped its portion of education funding from 38 percent to 45 percent.

In the Highland Lakes, the 2019-20 school tax rates and budgets are:

• Burnet Consolidated Independent School District adopted a tax rate of $1.185 per $100 valuation. The rate breaks down to 99 cents for maintenance and operation as well as an interest and sinking (debt service) rate of 19.5 cents.

That’s a 7.5-cent decrease from the 2018-19 tax rate.

The BCISD Board of Trustees also approved a $32 million budget.

• Llano Independent School District adopted a tax rate of $1.088 per $100 valuation for the 2019-20 fiscal year. The maintenance and operations portion is 97 cents, while the interest and sinking portion is 11.8 cents.

This is 7 cents less than the 2018-19 tax rate of $1.1580 per $100 valuation.

The LISD Board also approved a general fund budget of $41.5 million.

• Marble Falls Independent School District adopted a tax rate of $1.1986 per $100 valuation for the 2019-20 fiscal year. It breaks down to 98.33 cents for maintenance and operation and 21.53 cents for debt service, or interest and sinking.

This is 7 cents less than the 2018-19 tax rate.

The MFISD Board also approved a $45.3 million general fund budget.

While school district tax rates have decreased, the amount a homeowner or property owner pays in school taxes also depends on property valuations.

