Grandparenting seminar equips couples for important role

Grandparents play a unique and profoundly influential role in the lives of grandchildren – second only to parents – yet they are one of the most underserved groups in the church and community. Today’s grandparents don’t consider themselves to be “seniors” in the traditional sense. They are generally healthier and more vital than any other generation of grandparents in history and are just as likely to be rocking to their favorite tunes as they are to be rocking in their favorite chairs.

Grandparenting Matters, a national seminar, equips and encourages this generation of active grandparents to stay connected and involved with their grandchildren in positive and powerful ways.

Sponsored by the Legacy Coalition, the seminar is coming to Marble Falls on September 7. It is 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 901 La Ventana Drive. Ellen and Glen Schuknecht will facilitate.

The Schuknechts have been married for 43 years and reside in Manchaca near their three married children and 11 grandchildren. They raised their family in Bend, Oregon, and moved to Texas in 2003. They are the authors of the book “A Spiritual Heritage,” released by Kregel in October 2017, and have appeared on the “Focus on the Family” radio broadcast. They serve as a speaking team for the Legacy Coalition, an organization dedicated to inspiring grandparents in their strategic family role.

Glen Schuknecht served for six years as the head of Student Discipline and Discipleship at Veritas Academy in Austin, where he continues to work part time as head of security. He speaks at University-Model Schools International schools and churches. He was a teacher and coach for 42 years.

Ellen Schuknecht is head of Family Ministries at Veritas Academy, a school she helped found. She is the director of Family Wings Consulting LLC and a national speaker for University-Model Schools International. She has contributed to several books on parenting and education.

In their younger years, the couple worked with youths through Young Life and On Track Ministries in Oregon. Currently, they serve as facilitators for Saving Your Marriage Before It Starts at their church.

Their greatest joy, however, is being grandparents and encouraging other grandparents to understand how uniquely positioned they are to spiritually influence the next generation.

Cost for the seminar is $25 per person and $40 per married couple. You can register online at fbcmf.org/grandparenting, by calling the church office at 830-693-4381, or by visiting the church in person. The fee includes all sessions, a workbook for each participant, a light continental breakfast, a lunch, snacks, and door prizes.

For more information, contact Associate Pastor Weldon French at weldon@fbcmf.org or 830-693-4381.