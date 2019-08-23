DivorceCare support programs bring people together

EDITOR DANIEL CLIFTON

Divorce or separation are like any other significant loss, but people often don’t know how to ford the emotions and after-effects of it. It takes more than a self-help book.

“If you haven’t been through it, it’s hard to know what someone is going through,” said Bradley Williams of Delta Church. To help adults, and children, who have gone through or are going through a divorce or separation, the Marble Falls church is hosting the 13-week DivorceCare program.

It’s not the church’s program but a nationally recognized one that looks at the many things people feel, experience, and deal with when going through a divorce.

“This a workshop similar to a grief workshop, but it’s about divorce and separation,” he added.

The seminar is 2-3 p.m. Sundays starting September 8 and continuing through December 8. Delta Church is also hosting a 13-week DivorceCare for Kids program at the same time. Williams said the Marble Falls church is one of the few, if not the only, in the area hosting the kids program.

While it’s probably most beneficial to attend all 13 weeks, Williams said people can join at anytime or even pick topics they feel best meet their needs.

DivorceCare is also very much a support group, where attendees can connect with others going through similar experiences.

Over the course of the adult program, the weekly meetings include a number of topics, including, but not limited to: personal doubts, finding help, anger, depression, loneliness, children, financial, forgiveness, reconciliation, and moving on.

In the kids program, the topics are similar but address the issue of separation and divorce from a child’s perspective. Some of the topics are how to talk to their parents, realizing divorce isn’t their fault, and loving their parents.

Williams said the best way to see what the programs cover is to check out the DivorceCare and DivorceCare for Kids websites.

People should also register through the two websites. To register, type in the city or ZIP code in the “Find a Group” space on the home page. You can pick the Delta Church group from there or one of the other nearby churches. There is a $20 fee for the programs at Delta Church, but scholarships are available.

Contact Williams at williamslakelbj3@gmail.com for information on the adult group and Kristi Lane at kndmama@hotmail.com for more on DivorceCare for Kids.

Delta Church is located at 3900 U.S. 281 in Marble Falls.

