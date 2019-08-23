Burnet Job Fair lines up variety of Highland Lakes employers

If you’re looking for a new job, a career change, or just wondering what’s out there in the market, put the Burnet Job Fair on your calendar.

The event is 4-6 p.m. Thursday, August 29, at the Burnet Community Center, 401 E. Jackson St. It’s hosted by the Burnet Chamber of Commerce, Workforce Solutions Rural Capital Area, the city of Burnet, and the Burnet Economic Development Corporation.

“The chamber is proud to co-host this event and help bring solutions to the needs of local businesses as well as our citizens,” said chamber Executive Director Kim Winkler. “We encourage everyone, including students, to come out and see what these businesses have to offer.”

The event is free to both job seekers and participating employers.

Bring résumès to give to prospective employers or just check out available job opportunities in the area. The fair is open to job seekers of all skill levels and features a number of employers, some of which plan to hire on the spot. Several of the participating businesses offer on-the-job or paid training.

Officials encourage young people and students to attend and speak with employers. It’s a good learning experience and a chance to see what they might be interested in, even if they are not seeking immediate employment.

Contact Craig Henry of Workforce Solutions Rural Capital Area at 512-244-22-7 ext. 1049 or craig.henry@ruralcapital.net for more information.

