Extreme heat this week with little relief; wildfire danger rises

As August nears its end, the hot weather refuses to go away. In fact, after “mild” 99-degree highs over the weekend, things are heating back up this week.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Blanco, Burnet, and Llano counties from noon to 8 p.m. Monday. Temperatures are expected to reach 102-104 degrees in some parts of Central Texas. The weather service anticipates the heat index, which measures how hot it feels, to be about 110-112 degrees.

The high pressure system causing extreme heat over much of Texas and the south-central United States moved to the west this past weekend but has resumed its place over the Lone Star State to start the week.

This will likely keep temperatures in the triple digits for most of the week, though a weak front on Wednesday might drop them into the upper 90s and bring a 20 percent chance of rain.

Be sure to follow all precautions when it comes to the heat. If possible, stay in an air-conditioned building during the hottest part of the day, typically from 3-6 p.m. And drink plenty of water.

If you must be outside, try to schedule activities earlier in the morning or later in the evening when it’s not as hot. Wear loose-fitting, light-colored clothing.

Do not to leave children or pets in a parked car in the heat, even for a minute. When getting out of your car, check the back seat, just to be sure.

Check on elderly relatives, friends, or neighbors and those with health issues who are susceptible to heat-related illness, especially anyone without air conditioning. Even overnight temperatures can hover around 80 degrees, not giving people a chance to recover from the heat.

Blanco, Burnet, and Llano counties remain under burn bans. According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, approximately 90 percent of wildfires are caused by human activity. The most common causes in 2019 have been debris burning and equipment use.

“Dry conditions and abundance of grass, brush, and the ground cover can quickly turn an unattended spark into a wildlife,” stated Bruce Woods, Texas A&M Forest Service Mitigation and Prevention department head.

