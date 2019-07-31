Applause for Hill Country Community Theatre scholarship recipient Charles McLean

The Hill Country Community Theatre has awarded the $1,000 Phyl Holbert Scholarship to Charles McLean for his outstanding contributions to the Cottonwood Shores nonprofit arts venue.

In addition to performing on the local stage in “Annie Get Your Gun,” “Rabbit Hole,” and in “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels,” McLean has volunteered his time and was the stage manager for “State Fair.”

The 2019 Marble Falls High School graduate has also contributed to the school theater program’s success during his time there.

He will be attending Texas State University in San Marcos starting in September to earn a Bachelor of Fine Arts in theatre with a teacher’s certification.

“It is always wonderful to watch children grow by participating in the performing arts,” said Mike Rademaekers, executive director of the Hill Country Community Theatre. “Charles is an outstanding individual. It has been a great joy to see him become a superlative and confident young adult.”

The Hill Country Community Theatre was founded in 1985 by Phyl Holbert and Gigi Fischer. Its mission is to present and promote quality theater activities and programs that entertain, educate, and encourage community participation in support of performance and related cultural arts. It is one of the oldest continuously operating community theaters in Texas.

If you are interested in contributing to the Phyl Holbert Scholarship fund and helping more college-bound students succeed, visit thehcct.org or call (830) 798-8944.

editor@thepicayune.com