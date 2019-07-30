Highland Lakes Realtors group hands out nine scholarships

All nine of the Highland Lakes Association of Realtors scholarship recipients expressed gratitude after each received $1,000 for post-secondary school expenses.

It came at just the right time for the students, who all have completed at least 12 college or trade school credit hours.

The association awarded the scholarships to Anna Herrington, John Gabriel Smith, John Mangus, Meghan Haecker, Morgan B. Thibodeaux, Macy Hoover, Ty Brooks Riley, Amber Nicole Dorsey, and Heather Beck.

The association gives up to 10 scholarships of $1,000 every year to high school graduates from Burnet and Llano counties or family of association members who have completed at least 12 hours of college or trade school and maintain a 2.75 grade-point average.

The recipients can major in or study any subject.

To learn more about what the Highland Lakes Association of Realtors does in the community, check out its website.

editor@thepicayune.com