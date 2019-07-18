Highland Lakes flirts with 100 before summer ‘cold’ front

Weekend high temperatures will flirt with triple digits with Friday possibly reaching 100 degrees.

If you can hold on until Tuesday, a summer “cold” front should ease the heat.

According to the National Weather Service, after Friday swelters near the century mark, the mercury should drop a degree or two through Monday.

So plan accordingly, especially if you have outdoor activities. Some tips for staying safe in the heat include:

drink plenty of water

seek shade whenever possible

wear light, loose-fitting clothing

conduct outdoor activities in the morning or later in the evening

check on elderly family members or neighbors as well as others who might be more susceptible to the heat

On Tuesday, what meteorologist are describing as a summer cold front should push through the area, dropping highs back to the mid- to lower 90s into Wednesday.

The front brings a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday and Wednesday as well.

editor@thepicayune.com