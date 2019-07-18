Highland Lakes flirts with 100 before summer ‘cold’ front

Weekend high temperatures will flirt with triple digits with Friday possibly reaching 100 degrees.
If you can hold on until Tuesday, a summer “cold” front should ease the heat.
According to the National Weather Service, after Friday swelters near the century mark, the mercury should drop a degree or two through Monday.
So plan accordingly, especially if you have outdoor activities. Some tips for staying safe in the heat include:
- drink plenty of water
- seek shade whenever possible
- wear light, loose-fitting clothing
- conduct outdoor activities in the morning or later in the evening
- check on elderly family members or neighbors as well as others who might be more susceptible to the heat
On Tuesday, what meteorologist are describing as a summer cold front should push through the area, dropping highs back to the mid- to lower 90s into Wednesday.
The front brings a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday and Wednesday as well.
Has it gotten to 100 yet this summer. We have been in Maui since July 8