Cool front could drop highs into the upper 80s, bring rain

The Highland Lakes should get a reprieve this week from 100-degree temperatures thanks to a cool front.

The National Weather Service is forecasting the front will move through the area sometime Monday evening and could trigger showers or thunderstorms through 7AM on Tuesday.

The front could drop daytime highs into the upper 80s and lows into the 60s on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the NWS. While clouds remain Tuesday, sunny skies return Wednesday.

The temperatures are anticipated to hover in the lower 90s through the rest of the week along with the sunny skies. Temperatures should begin returning to the mid-90s by Sunday, July 28.

