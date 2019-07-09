MFHS art student creates 2019 Pink Out T-shirts; order now

The 2019 Pink Out Marble Falls T-shirts are ready to order, and this year’s design was created by a Marble Falls High School art student.

Pink Out Marble Falls is scheduled for 5:30-7:30 PM on September 12 in downtown Marble Falls. Marble Falls Fire Rescue started the event two years to recognize area cancer survivors as well as those still battling the disease.

The fire crew encourages everyone to wear pink and decorate their homes and businesses in the color.

A good way to get a jump on the event is by pre-ordering the 2019 Pink Out Marble Falls T-shirts on the Pink Out website or through XLR8. Marble Falls High School art student Casey Salazar designed this year’s T-shirt.

Proceeds from the 2019 Pink Out Marble Falls benefit Fight for Gold, a Highland Lakes-based pediatric cancer support and awareness organization.

Along with T-shirt sales, you can help the effort through sponsorships. Marble Falls Fire Rescue offers a number of sponsorship levels from Firefighter ($100) through Fire Chief ($1,000). Other levels include Driver/Engineer ($250), Captain ($500), and Assistant Chief ($750). For sponsorship information, contact Lynnette Courtney at LCourtney@MarbleFallsTX.gov or (830) 693-4060.

Businesses can also enter the Pink Out Marble Falls decorating contest with first-, second-, and third-place winners earning a custom-made trophy. Sign up your business at the Pink Out website.

