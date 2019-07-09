Heat advisory in effect for Burnet and Llano counties

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Llano and Burnet counties for July 9.

Temperatures are expected to reach the mid- to upper 90s with high humidity levels from the afternoon late into the evening. According to the NWS, the heat index — what the temperature feels like due to humidity — could reach as high as 110 degrees.

Temperatures should remain in the low and mid-90s throughout the rest of the week. There is a 20-30 percent chance of thunderstorms on Wednesday night as well as Thursday, Friday, and Saturday during the day.

The NWS anticipates near-normal temperatures of mid- to upper 90s for the Highland Lakes this summer.

Higher temperatures coupled with humid conditions can cause heat-related illnesses. During extreme heat, the human body typically has to work harder to maintain a normal temperature. The elderly, children, and those with certain medical conditions can be at a greater risk of heat-related illnesses.

The U.S. government’s emergency preparedness website, ready.gov, offers several tips to staying healthy during extreme heat conditions, including:

avoiding strenuous activities outdoors; if you have to work outside, do so before 10 AM or later in the evening when temperatures are cooler

drinking plenty of water

limiting alcohol intake

dressing in loose-fitting and light-colored clothing

spending the hotter parts of the day in air-conditioned spaces

Check on the elderly or those with medical conditions to ensure they’re safe. Also, make sure to monitor pets during extreme heat and, if possible, let them stay in an air-conditioned space.

As a reminder, never leave children or pets in a closed car during warm and hot days. Before getting out of your car, be sure to turn around and check the backseat for kids or pets.

Learn more ways to stay safe in the heat on the Texas Department of Public Safety webpage for Extreme Heat Safety.

editor@thepicayune.com