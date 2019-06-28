Some sun, milder temps, but chance of rain this weekend

FROM STAFF REPORTS

You should be able to enjoy the outdoors this weekend, but plan for a pop-up thunderstorm just in case.

According to the National Weather Service, Highland Lakes residents and visitors should enjoy mostly sunny skies Saturday, June 29, but there’s a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms that day. Temperatures should reach the low 90s.

Thunderstorm chances remain at about 20 percent Sunday, while cloud cover could increase. But those clouds might bring cooler temperatures, possibly in the upper 80s.

By Monday, the Highland Lakes should return to mostly sunny skies with no indication of rain. However, rain chances increase to 20 percent Tuesday and 40 percent Wednesday.

In other words, keep an umbrella handy — you might or might not need it.

If you plan to be out and about this weekend to enjoy the somewhat milder weather, check out 101HighlandLakes.com for all the fun things to do in the area.

