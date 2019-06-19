Central Texas heat advisory issued through Friday

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Burnet and Llano counties are under a heat advisory from June 19-21, the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration announced. Hot and humid conditions will lead to peak heat index values of 108-111 degrees Wednesday and 102-110 on Thursday. The advisory covers the entire Austin and San Antonio metropolitan areas.

Heat advisories are issued when hot temperatures and high humidity combine to create conditions that could cause heat illnesses. Conditions usually last from two to three days with temperatures above 90 degrees. The heat and humidity combine to slow evaporation, making the body work harder to maintain normal temperatures, which can lead to death.

When under an extreme heat warning, you should avoid strenuous activities, wear light clothing, drink plenty of fluids, not leave children or pets in a closed car, and watch for signs of heat illness.

According to ready.gov, you should also NOT use an electric fan when the temperature is over 95 degrees. Fans create a false sense of comfort without dropping body temperature, which increases the risk of heat-related illness. Find an air-conditioned place for a break from the heat or a shaded area to relax in.

Heat illness signs include:

• heat cramps — muscle pains or spasms in the stomach, arms or legs)

• heat exhaustion — heavy sweating, paleness, muscle cramps, tiredness, weakness, dizziness, headache, nausea, vomiting, or fainting

• heat stroke — body temperature above 103 degrees orally; red, hot, and dry skin with no sweat; rapid, strong pulse; dizziness; confusion; or unconsciousness.

For heat cramps, go to a cooler location, loosen clothing, and sip cool sports drinks that include salt and sugar. If cramps last more than an hour, seek medical attention.

For heat exhaustion, lie down in an air-conditioned place, loosen clothing, and sip cool sports drinks. You can also take a cool bath. Again, if symptoms last more than an hour, seek medical attention.

For heat stroke, call 911 or get to the hospital immediately. Cool down with any available methods until you can get help.

Be sure to check on family, friends, and neighbors for signs of trouble during heat advisories.

suzanne@thepicayune.com