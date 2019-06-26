Service League gives $13,000 in scholarships to local women

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Staying true to its mission, the Highland Lakes Service League is helping several local women pursue their educational aspirations.

The league recently awarded more than $13,000 in scholarships to six women who are returning to college, beginning after a few years from high school, or pursuing a certification program.

The league presented the scholarships to Carie Shipley, Virginia Gutierrez, Bobbie Green, Mandy Welch, Sandra Hartline, and Chelsea Webb.

The organization raises scholarship funds from its annual Chuck Wagon Chow Down and Ladies Only Golf Tournament. While scholarships and women’s education remain high priorities for the Highland Lakes Service League, its members have raised more than $175,000 over the past nine years to distribute to local charities.

One way the league disperses the funding is through its community grants program. It is accepting community grant applications now through August 31.

The league will review applications for projects impacting animal welfare, arts and culture, education, health and wellness, human services/basic needs, and recreation/public spaces.

Those interested in the grants can download an application on the organization’s website. Over the past five years, the Highland Lakes Service League has presented more than $96,000 to area charities. Last year, the league awarded $19,500 in grants.

For more information on the grants, contact the Grants Committee at grants.hlsl@gmail.com.

Along with fundraising, scholarships, and grant efforts, league members also donate a tremendous number of volunteer hours, usually more than 4,000 hours a year.

Women interested in learning more about the Highland Lakes Service League can visit its website or email membership chair Josette Newberry at josettenewberry@gmail.com.

editor@thepicayune.com