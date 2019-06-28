Kickball tournament helps Fighting For Gold pediatric cancer support group

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Are you ready for some kickball?

The Fighting for Gold Charity Kickball Tournament kicks off at 10 AM on Thursday, July 4, at Johnson Park in Marble Falls.

The tournament is open to teams and individuals who want to have a good time and help a great cause. Proceeds from the tournament go to Fighting For Gold, a Highland Lakes organization that raises awareness of pediatric cancer and supports families going through the journey.

The tournament takes place at the ballfield in Johnson Park, 230 Avenue J South. You can sign up at the event as a team of eight, or, if you need a team, register as an individual and be assigned to one.

The entry fee is $20 per person, which includes a meal ticket for barbecue.

Several local mothers formed Fighting For Gold after their children were diagnosed with pediatric cancer. At the time, they had many questions, but the nearest pediatric support groups were in the Austin area.

Through Fighting For Gold, they’ve created a support network for each other as well as other families dealing with the disease. The organization also offers financial assistance for a number of things, not just direct medical care.

“We know how hard the battle is financially,” stated organizers Reagan Johns, Lisa Degeyter, and Melanie Mears in a letter about the tournament. “No matter how rich or how poor, childhood cancer is devastating financially, emotionally, and physically. The last thing a family should worry about is how they are going to afford their electric bill or rent.

“Having to make a choice between a chemo drug to keep your child alive or paying for electricity to keep the lights on is not something we want these families to worry about,” they added.

Businesses and organizations can also help by becoming sponsors of the tournament.

Contact (512) 715-2081 or txhc@fightingforgold.org for more information on the tournament.

editor@thepicayune.com