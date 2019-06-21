Marble Falls graduate returns home as tourism director

STAFF WRITER JARED FIELDS

Mackenzie White grew up in Marble Falls and spent her college years traveling the state and working in Washington, DC. Now, the 2012 Marble Falls High School graduate will lead the city and chamber’s efforts promoting the area as the director of Tourism and Marketing for the Marble Falls Convention and Visitors Bureau. Her first day on the job was June 18.

White said she believes the city and chamber selected her because of her local ties.

“I understand the heart of Marble Falls because I’ve lived it, but I also have valuable experience outside of Marble Falls that can transform into new ideas for this city,” she said.

White graduated from Texas Tech University with a Bachelor of Science in agricultural and applied economics in 2016 and received her Master of Science in agricultural and applied economics in 2018. She spent the 2014-15 school year representing Texas Tech as the university’s Masked Rider. After college, White pursued a real estate career in Lubbock, then in Marble Falls.

“A lot of my degree focused on development,” White said. “I hope to apply some of that knowledge to the job — the same skills and same understanding of how things develop and move forward in an economy and the growth of an economy.”

White replaces Erin Burks, who was named the city’s downtown coordinator in December. White reports to Jarrod Metzgar, executive director of the Marble Falls/Lake LBJ Chamber of Commerce.

White’s resume pushed her to the top of the list of candidates and her interviews made her a unanimous selection, Metzgar said.

“We’re glad she (returned to Marble Falls) because she’s an asset to this community and this city,” he continued. “We couldn’t be more excited to have her as part of what we call the umbrella of the chamber and CVB.”

As the tourism and marketing director, White will work closely with the chamber, city, and Marble Falls Economic Development Corporation in developing and implementing an overall marketing plan.

Contact the Convention and Visitor’s Bureau at (830) 693-4449 or visit in person at 100 Avenue G.

jared@thepicayune.com