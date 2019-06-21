Texas Tech-Highland Lakes offering Professional MBA

STAFF WRITER JENNIFER FIERRO

Texas Tech University at Highland Lakes is offering a new Professional Master of Business Administration degree beginning this fall. The program is designed for managers and professionals who wish to remain fully employed as they pursue a graduate degree.

Professors spent a lot of time researching and talking to executives in all types of businesses to develop the most important graduate level courses for the program, said Dr. Dass Mayuhk, associate dean of Graduate Programs and Research and the program director of the Rawls Business Leadership Program at Rawls College of Business at Texas Tech University in Lubbock.

The program requires 42 credit hours that can be taken in two years, including accounting, financial management concepts, big data strategy, decision theory, leadership and ethics, and marketing.

“There’s lots of information to improve a company’s performance and help you to design strategies around big data,” Mayuhk said. “No matter what industry you’re in — medical, construction, IT — you’re dealing with data. This will help you understand how to improve those things to make better decisions.”

He noted this MBA program is different from others in a couple of ways. It’s known as a hybrid format, which means students will have a combination of online coursework and meet on a weekend once a month in person at the Highland Lakes campus, 806 Steve Hawkins Parkway in Marble Falls. The flexible coursework allows students to finish assignments on their own schedules.

“It’s the best of both worlds,” Mayuhk said.

It also offers support to non-traditional students, those who are married and have children still living at home. MBA program students will receive one-on-one time with professors as they do their course work, Mayuhk said.

“It’s not a cookie-cutter program,” he said. “We’re going to work one on one to best help (students).”

Total cost for the program is $60,000, but scholarships are available. The application process has already started for the fall. For those who apply immediately, Texas Tech will waive the $65 application fee.

Officials hope to have 10-12 students in the program in the fall, said Dr. Kelly Fox, director of Higher Education Teaching Sites at Fredericksburg and the Highland Lakes. The program is gearted toward those who have been working in their profession, are in their late 30s, and want to advance their careers and skills.

“(It’s for) employees who have leadership potential to advance in their careers,” she said. “It’s a person who wants an MBA and understands an MBA is a valuable tool, no matter which job they want.”

She believes the Highland Lakes campus was chosen because of its location. It’s an easy drive from the Austin and San Antonio areas to Marble Falls, she said.

“It’s very drivable, especially since they’re coming for one weekend a month,” she said.

Fox and her staff have been in contact with Rawls College of Business for some time to request an MBA program since the local campus already offers a general business degree. Texas Tech-Highland Lakes also offers a Masters in Education Leadership for those wishing to pursue a career in education administration to become principals and superintendents.

Adding the MBA program to the curriculum is an important step for the Highland Lakes campus, Fox said.

“I think it steps up the prestige of what we can offer,” she added.

Email Fox at K.Fox@ttu.edu for more information.

jfierro@thepicayune.com