Burnet County honors child welfare advocate for service

STAFF WRITER JARED FIELDS

Burnet County commissioners recognized retired Child Protective Service supervisor Dorinda Duzan for her years of public service on behalf of children during their regular meeting June 11.

Judge Cheryll Mabray of the Texas Child Protection Court of the Hill Country said it was a “sad day” when she received a call that Duzan was retiring.

“It’s a huge loss to all of us that work with children and work with parents,” Mabray told the Commissioners Court before a resolution in Duzan’s honor was read.

In her 14 years as CPS supervisor and 50-plus-year career dedicated to serving children, Duzan had an impact on people across Burnet County who worked in child welfare-related jobs.

Teresa Greenburg of the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services said Duzan’s supervision of the department created a work environment unmatched across the state.

“Through her supervision, 95 percent of us that were there when she came on board (11 years ago), or were newly hired, still continue with the agency today,” Greenburg said at the meeting.

The state average, Greenburg noted, is 40 percent.

Kim Mansell, a program administrator with Child Protective Services, said Duzan was an inspiration.

“Thank you for all you’ve done,” Mansell said. “You’ve been a wonderful role model to me personally, and I know to many other people.”

Duzan has been recognized in the past by the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services as its 2009 Statewide Caseworker of the Year and in 2018 with the CASA of the Highland Lakes Angel Award.

After hearing the resolution read aloud and posing with commissioners for a photo, Duzan said a few words to the dozens who came to the meeting for her resolution.

“This is icing on the cake for working out here,” she said. “I love Burnet and have a lot of respect for the court working with the Child Welfare Board. I really appreciate everything. Thank y’all.”

