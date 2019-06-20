Local Eagle Scouts recognized by Marble Falls ISD board

The Marble Falls Independent School District Board of Trustees honored several Eagle Scouts during its regular meeting June 17.

Those recognized were:

• Austin Molina (front, left in the photo), who created a safety fence for the Johnson Park playground

• Justin Bradshaw, who painted a Rotary field

• David Shafer, who created a 110-year anniversary video for Spicewood Baptist Church

• Braidon Whiteside, who placed a flagpole at First Baptist Church of Marble Falls

• Garreth Corley, who led a rehabilitation of the Stations of the Cross at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church

• Evan Pool, who created a Lost and Found Station at Marble Falls High School.

Honoring the Scouts were MFISD board members Gary Boshears (front row, second from right), Scout Leader Mike Hodge, board member Kevin Virdell (back row, left), MFISD Superintendent Chris Allen, board President Kevin Naumann, and board members Rick Edwards and Larry Berkman.

Other Eagle scouts who obtained the rank in the past 12 months but who were not in attendance were:

• Charles McLean, who striped the Hill Country Community Theatre parking lot

• Jesse Garrison, who placed a flagpole at the Cottonwood Shores Volunteer Fire Department

• Zac Weber, who placed benches for Eagle’s Wings Retreat Center in Burnet

• Franklin Miller, who constructed a wooden library for the Boys and Girls Club of the Highland Lakes-Marble Falls unit.