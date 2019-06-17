PEC employee donations go to Cooper DeSpain memorial fund, Bertram VFD, Open Door

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Three Burnet County organizations recently received top contributions from Pedernales Electric Cooperative United Charities. The money comes from voluntary automatic deductions of PEC employee payroll checks. Employees choose from among 222 charitable organizations. Of those, three Burnet County nonprofits were in the top 10 to receive donations.

The Cooper DeSpain Memorial Scholarship Fund, based in Marble Falls, received the third-largest number of donations at $5,298. The fund is in honor of Cooper DeSpain, who died in an ATV accident in 2014 at the age of 9. Money is used for a number of college and camp scholarships each year.

The Bertram Volunteer Fire Department received the eighth-largest number of donations for a total of $3,901, and Open Door Recovery House in Marble Falls was the 10th recipient at $3,804.

PEC staff contributed $150,331, which was added to another $100,000 donation from PEC for a total of $250,331 this year.

“Giving back to our communities is embedded in our culture, and our employees couldn’t be happier to support these charities,” said Caroline Tinsley Porter, PEC’s Community Relations coordinator. “What’s neat about United Charities is that employees drive the donations, and seeing what we’re able to raise as a team is powerful.”

Make-A-Wish Foundation of Central Texas and South Texas, which is based in Austin, received the most contributions with $7,183.

PEC United Charities is one of many ways in which the cooperative gives back to its community. You can view a list of other ways at #PECGiving website.

jared@thepicayune.com