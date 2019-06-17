Father and son to receive Texas Ranger Memorial Crosses

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Almost 150 years since they served as frontier Texas Rangers, a father and son will be honored for their dedication to the state and their community.

The Burnet County Historical Commission is holding Texas Ranger Memorial Cross dedications for Hugh McCoy (1831-1917) and son Archibald Lewalen McCoy (1855-1934) at Bethel Cemetery on Saturday, June 22. The ceremony starts at 11 AM.

The historical commission also will place a Sons of the Republic of Texas Medallion at the gravesite of another Burnet County pioneer, E.O. “Jiggs” Kleen, who is descended from Hugh McCoy.

Hugh McCoy came to Texas from Alabama with his wife, Harriet, their infant child, and Harriet’s extended family. They settled on land near Lake Victor in 1852.

During the Civil War, McCoy served in a number of capacities, including the 27th Brigade of the Burnet Guards; Calvary Company, 2nd Regiment, 27th Brigade of the Burnet Mountain Rangers; and the 3rd Frontier Regiment.

As a member of the Burnet Guards and the Burnet Mountain Rangers, McCoy is recognized as a Texas Ranger by the Former Texas Rangers Association, which is sponsoring the memorial cross for father and son.

McCoy died in 1917.

His son, Archibald Lewalen McCoy, served as a Texas Ranger from 1872-1873 under the command of Capt. John Alexander. The unit protected Burnet, Llano, San Saba, and Lampasas counties.

Kleen (1934-2011) is the great-great-grandson of Hugh McCoy. He was a member of the Hurst Masonic Lodge and a descendant of Andrew Kent, who died at the Alamo.

The ceremony will commemorate the service rendered and the sacrifices made by these early Texas pioneers. Descendants Carolyn (McCoy) Liles, Dot (Riley) Creasey, and Milli (Riley) Williams will be participating.

The public is invited.

Bethel Cemetery is located at 700 CR 202 northeast of Burnet. A lunch reception will follow at the Bethel Community Center, located at the intersection of FM 963 and FM 2340. RSVP to Creasey at dotcreasey@gmail.com if you’re planning to attend the lunch.

The Burnet County Historical Commission continues to search for other Texas Rangers who are buried in Burnet County cemeteries as part of its ongoing efforts to preserve the county’s history. Contact the commission at burnetchc@gmail.com or via mail at 220 S. Pierce St., Burnet, TX 78611, if you’re interested in joining or helping with county preservation projects.

editor@thepicayune.com