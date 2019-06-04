Welcome to The Daily, the most up-to-date news from the Highland Lakes delivered Monday through Friday to your inbox. The Daily includes the latest news from DailyTrib.com, features from The Picayune Magazine, events and stories from 101HighlandLakes.com, interviews and programs from KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune and KBEYFM.com, social media content, and more — all produced by the expert journalists at Victory Media.

Keeping up with what’s happening in your community has never been easier. Open the emailed newsletter, click the headlines and photos, and go straight to the online content. It’s a digital newspaper that’s informative, vibrant, and easy to share with family and friends.

It’s also easy to communicate with the reporting team at Victory Media with the click of a mouse or the touch of a finger. Reporter email addresses are at the end of each story. Social media links also allow for direct communication on a community-wide platform.

The Daily is your community newspaper. Easy to read, easy to share, and always interesting, engaging, and in tune with the people of the Highland Lakes.

The Daily also includes advertising, the backbone of any publication. Advertisers ensure your community news stays free and accessible. Click on any ad in The Daily for a link to deals, sales, and services you can use. Tell them you saw it in The Daily!

If you haven’t already, sign up for The Daily newsletter, delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday, at DailyTrib.com. Look for the red “Sign Up For Our Newsletter” bar at the bottom right of the homepage.

daniel@thepicayune.com