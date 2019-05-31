Burnet City Council amends RV and boat storage ordinance

STAFF WRITER JARED FIELDS

The Burnet City Council approved changes to the city’s RV and boat storage ordinance during its meeting May 28.

Previously, the ordinance required all RVs, watercraft, and trailers be kept on concrete, asphalt, paving stones, or “other impervious surface.”

The council amended the ordinance so residents now have more parking options, including granite gravel, caliche, road base, railroad ballast, or similar materials.

Another amendment changed ordinance wording to now require RVs and boats be stored in a side or rear yard of a residence. However, they do not have to be screened.

The code of ordinances had not prohibited RVs from being parked in the street, so the City Council addressed that issue to make it illegal to park an RV or boat on the street for over 72 hours.

Read the full copy of the ordinance with updated changes.

In other action taken during the meeting:

• The City Council authorized an agreement for the Burnet Economic Development Corporation to pay for the expenses, minus city staff and equipment, for improvements at the Eastside Commercial Park.

• Leslie Kimbler was appointed assistant city secretary after the resignation of Evan Milliorn. City Manager David Vaughn said the city has not posted the job to replace Milliorn as it is “evaluating our staffing options.”

• The city and Burnet Consolidated Independent School District entered an interlocal agreement for four school resource officers to be provided by the Burnet Police Department to the district. This is the sixth year for such an agreement. The cost to the city for the 2019-20 budget will be $93,689.47, and the district’s payment to the city will be $281,068.42.

jared@thepicayune.com