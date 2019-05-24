Highland Lakes school districts offering summer meal programs

FROM STAFF REPORTS

While school’s out, kids can still get free meals through the local districts’ summer food program.

Check each site for hours and dates as well as if it serves breakfast and lunch or lunch only. The meals are free to ages 18 and younger.

BURNET CISD

Summer meal locations, dates, and times are:

• Burnet Middle School, 1201 N. Main St. — Monday-Thursday, June 3-July 25; breakfast from 7-8:15 AM and lunch from 11 AM-noon

• Quest High School, 702 N. Wood St. in Burnet — Monday-Friday, May 28-August 2; lunch from 11:45 AM-12:30 PM

• Randy Longoria Park (previously Live Oak Park), 801 E. Live Oak in Burnet — Monday-Friday, May 28-August 2; lunch from 10:30-11:30 AM

• Hoover Valley Volunteer Fire Department, 303 CR 118B in Hoover’s Valley — Monday-Friday, May 28-August 2; lunch from 11:30 AM-1 PM

• Boys & Girls Club of the Highland Lakes-Burnet unit, 709 Northington St. — Monday-Friday, May 28-August 16; breakfast from 8:15-8:35 AM and lunch from 12:15-12:45 PM.

MARBLE FALLS ISD

Summer meal locations, dates, and times are:

• Colt Elementary School, 2200 Manzano Mile in Marble Falls — Monday-Thursday, June 4-July 18; breakfast from 7-8 AM and lunch from 11 AM-1 PM

• Marble Falls Middle School, 1511 Pony Circle Drive — Monday-Friday, June 3-August 2; breakfast from 7-8:30 AM and lunch from 11 AM-1 PM

• Opportunities for Williamson and Burnet Counties, 1900 Broadway Ave. in Marble Falls — Monday-Thursday, June 5-June 27; breakfast from 8-9 AM and lunch from 11 AM-Noon

• Alta Vista Apartments, 1001 Pecan Valley Drive in Marble Falls — Monday-Friday, June 3-August 2; lunch from 11-11:30 AM

LLANO ISD

Summer meal locations, dates, and times are:

• Llano Elementary School, 1600 Oatman St. — Monday-Thursday, June 3-27; lunch from 11 AM-12:30 PM

• Packsaddle Elementary School, 150 Pioneer Lane in Kingsland — Monday-Thursday, June 3-27; lunch from 11 AM-12:30 PM.

To participate, children need only show up at the participating sites. Check out the Summer Feeding Program’s website, call (877) 839-6325 (TEX-MEAL), or text 2-1-1 for more information. The program is open to all youths ages 18 and younger whether or not they quality for free or reduced-price meals during the school year.

editor@thepicayune.com