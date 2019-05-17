Severe storms expected Saturday before sunny Sunday

STAFF WRITER JARED FIELDS

Showers and thunderstorms are likely Saturday, May 18, and rainfall totals Friday night into Saturday could top an inch.

According to the National Weather Service, a cold front will move through the state Friday, causing a line of thunderstorms to reach the Highland Lakes at about midnight.

The forecast shows a 40 percent chance of rain after 1 AM with an overnight low of 71 degrees.

A separate system of thunderstorms on Saturday could be severe. Rain chances that day are 70 percent with a two-day rain total of about an inch in the area. Saturday’s high is expected to be 83 degrees.

On Saturday night, the forecast calls for a 20 percent chance of rain, mainly before 1 AM, with an expected low of 66 degrees.

Sunny skies return Sunday with a high of 90 degrees and a low that night of 71.

Monday is also dry but windy. Winds on Monday are expected to be 15-20 miles per hour with gusts up to 30 miles per hour. The mercury could reach 87 degrees.

Rain chances reappear Monday night through Tuesday night. On Monday night, expect a low of 72 with a 20 percent chance of rain. Tuesday, the rain chances rise to 40 percent with a high of 87. Rain chances diminish to 20 percent that night with a low of 71.

Dry and warm weather is expected next Wednesday through Friday.

