New viewing location for 2019 Marble Falls fireworks show

STAFF WRITER JENNIFER FIERRO

With construction underway at Lakeside Park, Marble Falls city officials had to find a new location for people to enjoy the annual Fourth of July fireworks display.

Monique Breaux, the city recreation coordinator, and Erin Burks, the city downtown coordinator, have coordinated with First Baptist Church of Marble Falls for the church to host the public viewing of the fireworks this year.

During the March 30 regular meeting of the Marble Falls Parks and Recreation Commission, Robert Moss, the parks and recreation department director, explained that Lakeside Park will not be ready in time to host the 2019 fireworks show.

“There’s a lot of work we’ll have to do with the other contractors or in-house,” he said.

Breaux and Burks contacted other community entities about partnering with the city and offering a place for people to view the fireworks display. First Baptist Church of Marble Falls answered the call.

The church, 901 La Ventana Drive, will host a small, family-friendly outdoor festival with live music from 4-9 p.m. on July 4. Admission is free, but vendors will be selling food and shaved ice, and drinks.

No alcohol will be allowed.

Breaux said the church, which easily hosts a few hundred people at its events, is prepared for more than a thousand people at the Fourth of July celebration.

In addition to the fireworks show, the city will hold a free party from noon-7 p.m. July 4 at the city pool, 305 Buena Vista Drive, with free ice cream, snacks, and prizes.

Though Lakeside Park will not be ready to host the public for the fireworks, Breaux said the lake will be open for people to enjoy the show from their boats.

The city announced it was taking over the annual Fourth of July event in March. Breaux is assuming the lead of it, taking the reins from Judy Miller and Paul Brady, the founders of the Marble Falls Community Fireworks.

Miller and Brady resurrected the celebration in 2009 after the Marble Falls/Lake LBJ Chamber of Commerce announced it would not pay for the 2008 fireworks show. The event cost between $12,000-$15,000 to put on.

“They set an incredibly high standard for Fourth of July,” Breaux said of Miller and Brady. “It’s always been a class act since Judy and Paul took over. Every year, it’s gotten better and better. It’s family-friendly, and they know how to make people feel welcome, whether you’re a resident or a visitor.”

Breaux is keeping Miller close for consultation, advice, and other valuable insights.

“I’d like to keep Judy nearby as a consultant for as long as she’s able,” the recreation coordinator said. “She knows a lot of people, has made a lot of contacts.”

Breaux said she is humbled that so many have put their faith in her to organize this important community event.

“I’m honored the city administration has entrusted me with a celebration of this magnitude,” she said. “I’m grateful the administration sees potential and understands my passion for parks and recreation.”

