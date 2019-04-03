LCRA’s Steps Forward Day tackles local cleanup projects

FROM STAFF REPORTS

As part of the fifth annual Steps Forward Day, Lower Colorado River Authority employees are spreading out across the Highland Lakes on Friday, April 5, to lend a hand.

They’ll be joined by a number of Pedernales Electric Cooperative employees. In Marble Falls, the two groups — along with a contingent of city of Marble Falls employees — will gather at Westside Park Community Hall at 8 a.m. to get started.

Those interested in volunteering should meet at the hall, located at the intersection of Second Street and Avenue Q. Volunteers will be fed breakfast and lunch.

Among the tasks on the Marble Falls-area to-do list are picking up railroad ties on the city’s hike-and-bike trail, painting Westside Park Community Hall, planting trees in Johnson Park, pulling weeds on Main Street, cleaning playscapes in the parks, and painting trash cans.

Steps Forward Day tackles 30 projects across the LCRA’s service territory. In Llano and Burnet counties, the projects include:

• painting the exterior of Faulkner’s Air Shop at the Burnet Municipal Airport, 2302 South Water Street in Burnet;

• clearing brush along the river at the Llano River Golf Course, 2835 RR 152 West;

• planting trees, painting trash cans and picnic tables, building bleachers, and raking mulch at the playscapes in Johnson Park, 230 South Avenue J in Marble Falls;

• removing weeds along Main Street in Marble Falls;

• and painting the exterior of the community hall, cleaning up playground areas, and removing railroad ties from the trail at Westside Park, 1704 Second St. in Marble Falls.

Steps Forward Day is a way for LCRA to give back to the area, it’s customers, and partners. Since the LCRA started the program, its employees have worked on more than 120 community projects from the Highland Lakes to the coast.

editor@thepicayune.com