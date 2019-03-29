No April foolin’: Front to drop temperatures into the 40s

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Don’t put away those jackets and sweaters just yet. An early spring cold front will send highs on Sunday and Monday down into the mid- to upper 50s and lows into the 40s.

And that’s not an April Fools’ Day forecast.

On Saturday, March 30, temperatures will reach the upper 60s before the front arrives late morning. Winds will pick up from the north just prior and continue through the rest of the day into Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

Winds will be 18-20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Temperatures will dip into the lower 60s after the front moves through Saturday with winds adding to the chill. There’s also a 20 percent chance of rain through Saturday night.

Temperatures will drop into the lower 40s overnight with the wind chill making it feel closer to the mid-30s early Sunday morning.

The National Weather Service predicts highs in the low to mid-50s by Sunday afternoon before dropping to the low 40s through the night into Monday, April 1.

Cooler temperatures will remain Monday with rain chances returning — about 30 percent. The National Weather Service predicts a warm rebound by Tuesday with highs nearing 70 degrees.

editor@thepicayune.com