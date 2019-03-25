Sandy Creek mine discussion to weigh pros and cons

FROM STAFF REPORTS

The Horseshoe Bay Democrats are hosting a discussion on the pros and cons of a proposed sand-mining operation on Sandy Creek at 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, at Quail Point Lodge, 107 Twilight Lane in Horseshoe Bay.

The presentation is open to the public.

Though the proposed mine has hit an obstacle in the state permitting process, Save Sandy Creek organizer Fermin Ortiz referred to several bills that have been introduced at the state Capitol regarding mining. He will share what’s in that legislation during the March 26 presentation.

The forum is not partisan; rather it’s an opportunity for people to learn about all aspects of the mining issue, according to Save Sandy Creek organizers.

