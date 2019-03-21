Highland Lakes Legacy Fund accepting applications for grants

FROM STAFF REPORTS

The Highland Lakes Legacy Fund is accepting applications for its 2019 Community Fund Grant Cycle.

The grants are open to Highland Lakes public nonprofit organizations. The applications can be found at the fund’s website. An organization can seek funding for a particular project or ongoing operations with a maximum request amount of $2,500.

The deadline to submit applications and supporting documents is May 15. The Highland Lakes Legacy Fund will announce the grant recipients Nov. 7, 2019, during its annual Celebration of Giving.

The Legacy Fund’s Community Endowment Fund was established in 2005 to provide grant assistance to area nonprofit organizations. It consists of funds earned through the endowment, donor-contributed funds, and monies raised through community-wide events.

The Highland Lakes Legacy Fund, which is part of the Austin Community Foundation, was created to “help build on the Highland Lakes communities’ abundant strengths.” Part of the fund’s role is to link local donors with local causes. According to the website, the Highland Lakes Legacy Fund has grown to include 85 different funds totaling more than $4 million.

