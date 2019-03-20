Small Business Administration closing local flood victim outreach offices

FROM STAFF REPORTS

U.S. Small Business Administration officials announced they are closing the Disaster Loan Outreach Offices in Burnet and Llano counties.

The Burnet County office, located at the Burnet County Courthouse Annex South, will close at 5 p.m. Friday, March 22. The location is open 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

The Llano County office, located at First Baptist Church of Kingsland, will close 6 p.m. Thursday, March 28. That office is open 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday.

“SBA opened the centers to provide personalized assistance to Texas businesses and residents who were affected by the severe storms that occurred Sept. 10-Nov. 2, 2018,” said Tanya N. Garfield, director of the SBA’s Disaster Field Operations Center-West. “Until the centers close, SBA customer service representatives will continue to be available to meet with businesses and residents to answer their questions, explain SBA’s disaster loan program, and close their approved disaster loans.”

The administration is also closing its Travis County outreach center at 6 p.m. March 22. It is open 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Businesses, private nonprofits, and individuals can still apply or get more information online. The deadline for property damage application is May 6, 2019. The deadline to apply for economic injury is Dec. 6, 2019.

The SBA opened the outreach offices earlier in March after the administration issued its own disaster declaration related to the fall 2018 flooding. The SBA offers low-interest loans for affected homeowners, renters, businesses, and most private nonprofit organizations.

People can also contact the Small Business Administration at (800) 659-2955 or disastercustomerservice@sba.gov with questions or for more information.

