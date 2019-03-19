Vintage Burnet aircraft getting fresh coats of paint in project

STAFF WRITER JARED FIELDS

Four static display aircraft at the Burnet Municipal Airport are getting a major makeover in the coming weeks.

The city of Burnet, the Lower Colorado River Authority, and the Highland Lakes Squadron of the Commemorative Air Force are dedicating money and time to remove old paint from the aircraft then repaint them in a way that lasts for decades to come.

The displays have been at the airport, 2302 S. Water St., for more than 20 years. According to the city, more than 20,000 vehicles pass the airport every day.

The city is allocating $45,000 to the project.

Texas Green Blast is removing old layers of paint one plane at a time until later next week, according to CEO Colin Jowett.

The media blasting process uses recycled glass instead of sand. Large tarps on the ground catch the glass and paint particles.

Blasting the planes remove paint and rust so primer paint can be applied.

Fifteen Highland Lakes Squadron volunteers are providing 180 hours of manpower during the primer process. On April 5, the LCRA is taking part in the project during its LCRA Steps Forward Day. On that day, 40 volunteers will provide 320 labor hours of work toward the project.

The city of Burnet Facebook page will have photo and video updates during the process. You also can follow the project event page to take part in the April 5 event.

The T-38 will be painted white, the F-100 will go from camp to silver, the A-7 will go from blue to green, and the T-37 will retain a similar style to what it currently has.

