Robert Lloyd Stinespring, 77, of Llano died March 16, 2019

Robert Stinespring of Llano, Texas, passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019, at the age of 77. He was born April 23, 1941, to Sylvia (Deen) and Orville Stinespring in Parkersburg, West Virginia.

Robert served in the United States Air Force for 20 years and was a Vietnam veteran. He married the love of his life, Guadalupe, on October 19, 1963, in San Angelo, Texas.

Robert loved gardening, the military, the Longhorns, and NASCAR.

Survivors include son Kenneth of Llano; brother Okay Stinespring of Parkersville, West Virginia; and half-sister Millie McCabe of Canton, Ohio.

Robert was preceded in death by his wife, Guadalupe, and parents, Sylvia and Orville Stinespring.

A rosary will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, at Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Chapel. A funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 20, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church with the Rev. Melvin Dornak officiating. Burial will follow at Llano City Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements made under the direction of Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home, 307 E. Sandstone in Llano, (325) 247-4300. Email condolences may be sent to whhfuneral1@verizon.net.