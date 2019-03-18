Betty Raye Taylor, 87, died March 15, 2019

Betty Taylor was born August 23, 1931, in San Angelo, Texas, to Louise and Lynton Gaskins. She left the earth on March 15, 2019. She was 87 years old and residing in Kerrville, Texas.

Graveside services will be held at Tow Cemetery in Tow, Texas, on Saturday, March 23, at 1 p.m. Arrangements are by Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home in Llano.

Betty was a Brownwood High School graduate and attended business college in Abilene. Throughout her life, she worked in the banking and accounting industry. She married Aubrey Keeling, and they had three children, living many years in San Angelo. In 1974, she married Earl Taylor, and they lived in Iraan and retired in Tow.

Earl preceded her in death in 2001, and Betty later relocated to Kingsland, where she had multiple hobbies: dancing, traveling, playing bridge, and attending plays at Hill Country Community Theatre.

Betty was preceded in death by Lynton and Louise Gaskins, both of Brownwood, Aubrey Keeling of San Angelo, and Earl Taylor of Tow.

Betty is survived by Alan Keeling of Argyle, Belinda Armstrong and spouse Sammy Armstrong of Southlake, and Kay Brittain of Kerrville. She is also survived by five grandchildren: Angela Zepeda and spouse Cody Zepeda, Kassandra Council, Jay Armstrong, Michael Council, and Andrew Keeling. She leaves behind four great-grandchildren, Travis Council, Mercedez Council, Avery Zepeda, and Carter Zepeda, and numerous exceptional friends, including but not limited to, Rick Dewvalle, Ruth Kjos, and Gay Baskin.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Peterson Hospice in Kerrville or the Highland Lakes Senior Center in Kingsland.

Our family would like to invite all family and friends to a post-service luncheon at Inman’s Kitchen BBQ in Llano to reminisce, celebrate, and laugh in memory of our loving mother, aka Grammy.

Funeral arrangements made under the direction of Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Homes Inc. of Llano. Email condolences may be sent to whhfuneral1@verizon.net.