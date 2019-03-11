New rendition of Uptown theater is ‘y’all’s place,’ says owner

STAFF WRITER JARED FIELDS

Live music returns March 30 to Marble Falls’s historic Uptown theater on Main Street.

The venue closed in late 2018 but is opening for the second time under the guidance of Seth Zargallows — this time as The Hideaway at the Uptown.

The March 30 concert is nearly sold out, Zargallows said. An Eagles tribute band — Already Gone — is the show’s headliner.

The next scheduled show is June 29 and features Santana tribute band Abraxxas.

“They’re really good when it comes to sounding like them,” Zargallows said.

Zargallows operated the Uptown for about 1½ years from 2014-15.

“It has a magic here; it’s very special,” he said. “It shouldn’t die.”

Zargallows credits the building’s owner, and longtime Austin promoter Russell Buster, for asking him to operate the Uptown. Another influence in Zargallows life, he said, has been Austin-based producer Tim O’Connor, who’s owned popular venues such as the Austin Music Hall, La Zona Rosa, and the Backyard.

“I’m grateful these guys are wanting me to do it because they have faith in me to do it,” Zargallows said.

Although the first acts booked for The Hideaway at the Uptown are cover bands, Zargallows said he has plans for big, established acts to perform later in the year.

Zargallows said the Uptown will sell beer and wine for the time being during shows. He plans to soon open the venue as a tavern or speakeasy most days of the week when no shows are scheduled.

Renovations are planned for the venue, including new exterior paint and adding to the balcony.

“I’m excited about it,” he said.

Zargallows background is in the music industry. He played in a band based in Austin in the 1980s and began promoting and producing his own shows in warehouses on Austin’s eastside. That’s how he made connections with people like Buster and O’Connor.

Zargallows’s company is called Owtawck Entertainment, and its website, owtawckentertainment.com, is where show and ticket information is posted.

Zargallows said $1 of every ticket will be donated to the Boys & Girls Club of the Highland Lakes.

“We’re thankful for the partnership and the support. We really appreciate it,” said Victoria Rucker, Marble Falls Unit director.

Zargallows said he grew up going to a club in Salt Lake City, and his children have benefited from spending time there.

Beside giving back specifically to the Boys & Girls Club, Zargallows hopes The Hideaway at the Uptown becomes a place that gives back to the community at large.

“Not only these bigger shows, but this is y’all’s place. That’s my motto,” he said.

The Hideaway at the Uptown is located at 218 Main St. in Marble Falls.

jared@thepicayune.com